USC and UCLA to leave Pac-12, join Big Ten

Just when you thought it was a slow news day, a report from the Los Angeles Daily news suggests both USC and UCLA are taking a proactive approach to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten.
The report suggests the move is not yet official but all indications are that the Trojans and Bruins will join the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State in the Big Ten in 2024.
Not surprisingly, this move is all about the money for USC and UCLA.
From Los Angeles Daily News:
USC and UCLA are working to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, according to multiple media reports, first reported by the Pac-12 Hotline’s Jon Wilner. The move is not official, and would not take place until 2024 due to language in the current Pac-12 media contracts, but all indications are this is the future for the Trojans and Bruins.
Nation, what do you think about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten?