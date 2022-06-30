USC and UCLA to leave Pac-12, join Big Ten

Just when you thought it was a slow news day, a report from the Los Angeles Daily news suggests both USC and UCLA are taking a proactive approach to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten.

The report suggests the move is not yet official but all indications are that the Trojans and Bruins will join the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State in the Big Ten in 2024.

Not surprisingly, this move is all about the money for USC and UCLA.

From Los Angeles Daily News:

USC and UCLA are working to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, according to multiple media reports, first reported by the Pac-12 Hotline’s Jon Wilner. The move is not official, and would not take place until 2024 due to language in the current Pac-12 media contracts, but all indications are this is the future for the Trojans and Bruins.

Beyond the competitive security that joining the B1G provides, there are the financials to consider. The Pac-12 was left far behind the SEC, Big Ten and ACC in media rights deals in the last round of negotiations. Millions were left on the table for all Pac-12 member schools.

The B1G, though, has already been ahead of the Pac when it comes to media rights. Now, add two schools from the second-largest media market in the country, and the Big Ten gets a major boost in its ongoing negotiations for a new deal.

By some estimates, the Big Ten could make as much as $80 million annually per school, tens of millions more than any conference other than the SEC. That makes this decision a no-brainer for USC and UCLA.

Nation, what do you think about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten?

