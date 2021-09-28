USC could be trying to poach Detroit Lions coordinator

According to a report from Jim Trotter, USC boosters have reached out to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to gauge his interest in the university’s vacancy.

Trotter added that Lynn would be interested in the USC job but to date there has been no contact between he and the school.

