College football rivalry week has produced some ridiculous moments over the years, but the USC marching band may have taken things a little too far. The university has announced that its Trojan Marching Band will not perform during Saturday’s rivalry game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl following an alleged act of vandalism involving several band members.

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With the Bruins and Trojans preparing for a game with significant Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, an unusual off-the-field controversy is stealing some of the spotlight.

USC Marching Band Takes Rivalry Prank Too Far

According to the Associated Press, members of the USC marching band allegedly removed several letters from a sign outside UCLA’s Wasserman Football Center. A photograph published by UCLA’s student newspaper showed that the altered sign read “Ass Football Center.”

USC President Beong-Soo Kim responded by canceling the band’s scheduled pregame and halftime performances at the Rose Bowl. Kim also issued an apology to the UCLA community and indicated that the students responsible could face additional disciplinary action.

“This conduct runs contrary to USC’s values and is unacceptable,” Kim said, according to ABC News.

USC and UCLA have a long history of rivalry-week pranks, but university officials apparently believe this particular incident crossed the line.

Three USC Marching Band Members Arrested

The consequences extend beyond the canceled performances. According to the Los Angeles Times, three members of the marching band were arrested on suspicion of vandalizing UCLA’s campus.

USC’s Annenberg Media also reported additional allegations of property damage, including spray-painting the protective structure surrounding UCLA’s Bruin Bear statue and cutting down campus banners. The allegations have not resulted in confirmed convictions.

USC vs. UCLA Has Major Big Ten Implications

The No. 10 Bruins enter Saturday’s matchup with a 10-1 record following their stunning triple-overtime loss to Michigan last weekend. UCLA can secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a victory over the Trojans.

Meanwhile, No. 15 USC enters the matchup with an 8-3 record and hopes of sneaking into the College Football Playoff. The contest is one of several significant Big Ten rivalry games Saturday, including Michigan’s showdown against Ohio State.

Rivalry-week shenanigans are part of what makes college football so entertaining. Unfortunately for the USC marching band, a few missing letters have turned into an entire missed opportunity to perform on one of college football’s biggest stages.