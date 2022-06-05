Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder makes decision

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2022

Snyder, who was originally hired on June 6, 2014, had led the Jazz to six-straight NBA Playoff appearances.

This does not come as a huge surprise as there have been rumors floating around that Quin did not get along well with the Jazz front office.

From SLC Dunk:

The main takeaway is that Fischer mentions that the Jazz front office did something last offseason, before Danny Ainge joined that Jazz, that made Snyder mad. Since then there has been a disconnect and that continues today.

What could have happened? It certainly seems like the trade from last offseason with the Warriors could have been it. Remember when multiple rumors circulated about Ingles being traded to the Warriors? It later came out, from Tim MacMahon that Snyder had vetoed a trade from the Warriors. My guess is that would be it.

NBA writer for the @BR_NBA, @JakeLFischer joins the @NickWilsonShow to talk about the latest with the Hornets head coaching search, why Quinn Snyder might not be an option for the Hornets, & a preview of the NBA Finals, which starts tonight 🎙️: https://t.co/8oXvg7XwqT — Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) June 2, 2022

Utah Jazz release statement regarding Quin Snyder stepping down

The Jazz have now made the news official:

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a statement. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.

“On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best.” https://twitter.com/HowardBeck/status/1533564930493800448 Nation, any guesses as to who will be the next head coach of the Utah Jazz?

