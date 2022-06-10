Utah Jazz reportedly interested in Detroit Pistons assistant

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz are interested in one of the Detroit Pistons‘ assistant coaches.

Wojnarowski is reporting that the Jazz received permission to interview Pistons assistant Jerome Allen for the franchise’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN.

The Utah Jazz received permission to interview Detroit Pistons assistant Jerome Allen for the franchise’s coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Jazz are beginning first-round of zoom interviews over next few days. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2022

Utah Jazz interested in Detroit Pistons assistant

Earlier this week, Quin Snyder resigned from his position as Utah’s head coach and now they are in the position of finding his replacement.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Red Wings Report: The Coaching Search Narrows

The Jazz released the following statement following Snyder’s decision:

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a statement. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.

“On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best.” Now, it appears as if the Jazz have at least some interest in Detroit Pistons assistant, Jerome Allen. Allen, who has been an assistant with the Pistons for one season, was previously interviewed for the vacant Boston Celtics head coach opening when Brad Stevens stepped down. MUST READ: Detroit Pistons among favorites to land PG Russell Westbrook

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Better legacy: Steph Curry or Larry Bird?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

