Utah Jazz trade All-Star G Donovan Mitchell

We have a blockbuster NBA trade alert as the Utah Jazz have reportedly traded All-Star G Donovan Mitchell.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, a trio of first-round picks, and a pair of draft swaps.

During the 2021-22 season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

From ESPN:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz are receiving Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in the trade, sources said.

Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million fully guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Utah, Rich Paul of KlutchSports told ESPN.

The Cavs are sending its 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and pick swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources said.

Nation, who do you think won this trade?

