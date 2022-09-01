Utah Jazz trade All-Star G Donovan Mitchell

We have a blockbuster NBA trade alert as the Utah Jazz have reportedly traded All-Star G Donovan Mitchell.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, a trio of first-round picks, and a pair of draft swaps.
During the 2021-22 season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists.
September 1, 2022
Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million fully guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Utah, Rich Paul of KlutchSports told ESPN.
The Cavs are sending its 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and pick swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources said.
Nation, who do you think won this trade?