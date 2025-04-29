Former Red Wing Valtteri Filppula Makes Major Announcement

Stanley Cup champion and former Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula has retired from hockey at 41 after more than 1,000 NHL games and a strong career overseas.

A key piece of the Detroit Red Wings’ Stanley Cup run in 2008 is officially hanging up the skates.

Valtteri Filppula, a smooth-skating two-way center who spent over a decade in the NHL — including two stints in Detroit — has announced his retirement from professional hockey at age 41. The news came via Jokerit, the Helsinki-based club where Filppula spent the 2024–25 season as both a player and part-owner.

Yksi kaikkien aikojen suomalaisista jääkiekkoilijoista, Valtteri Filppula, päättää pelaajauransa.



Stanley Cup, olympiakulta, maailmanmestaruus – ja viimeiseksi Mestis-mestaruus Jokeri-kapteenina.



Kiitos, Valle. ❤️💛#Jokerit pic.twitter.com/TOIhCsMVtp — Helsingin Jokerit (@jokerithc) April 29, 2025

From Helsinki to Hockeytown and Back

Filppula first made his mark in North America with the Red Wings, earning a full-time roster spot in the 2006–07 season. He quickly became a fan favorite in Detroit, known for his intelligence, puck control, and ability to play in any situation.

He was a key contributor during Detroit’s back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2008 and 2009, tallying 27 points and a +15 rating in 45 playoff games across those two seasons. He lifted the Stanley Cup in 2008, etching his name into Red Wings history.

Beyond the NHL

After wrapping up his NHL career in 2021, Filppula stayed active overseas, playing three strong seasons in Switzerland’s National League with Genève-Servette HC before returning home to Finland last year. Fittingly, he ended his career where it began — with Jokerit.

A Quietly Excellent Career

Across 1,056 NHL regular-season games, Filppula tallied:

197 goals

333 assists

530 points

He played for the Red Wings, Flyers, Lightning, and Islanders, carving out a 16-year career defined by consistency, versatility, and leadership.

The Bottom Line

Valtteri Filppula may not have always been in the spotlight, but Detroit fans will always remember him as a clutch contributor and steady presence during some of the franchise’s best years of the 2000s. A Stanley Cup champion, Olympic medalist, and now a retired legend of Finnish hockey — Filppula leaves the game with a legacy to be proud of.