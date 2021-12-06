Vancouver Canucks fire HC Travis Green, already decide on replacement

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to move on from head coach Travis Green following an 8-15-2 start to the 2021-22 season.

Friedman is reporting that the Canucks have already decided that Bruce Bourdeau will be their next head coach.

Boudreau previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild.

Not sure on exact timelines, but change was made sometime today. Not sure when official announcement will be made. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2021