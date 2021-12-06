Vancouver Canucks fire HC Travis Green, already decide on replacement

by

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to move on from head coach Travis Green following an 8-15-2 start to the 2021-22 season.

Friedman is reporting that the Canucks have already decided that Bruce Bourdeau will be their next head coach.

Boudreau previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.