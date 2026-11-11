Former All-Star Compares Kevin McGonigle to Albert Pujols

Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic interviewed former MLB All-Star Vernon Wells about Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, and the trait Wells singled out was the rookie’s commitment to his process.

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Wells said of McGonigle’s approach and process, “Even the way that he approaches his work shows that he’s committed to the process. I think that process is what keeps him consistent, and that’s what you would see in Albert Pujols, those are things you would see in guys that added to their approach and repeated their best swing and battled at-bats. That’s something that obviously he’s doing every day in the big leagues, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

Kevin McGonigle Adjusted to MLB Pitching Right Away

McGonigle has adjusted to MLB pitching from the first day he arrived. This is one of the reasons why the Tigers shortstop had a tremendous rookie season and has such a bright future ahead of him.

Sep 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) hits a double in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Albert Pujols Had a Long and Decorated MLB Career

Albert Pujols played for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Los Angeles Dodgers during his MLB career. He played from 2001 to 2022. Pujols won two World Series titles with the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011. In 22 MLB seasons, Pujols had a career .296 batting average with 703 home runs and 2,218 RBIs, along with 117 stolen bases and 43 caught stealing.

His on-base percentage was .374, his slugging percentage was .544, and his OPS was .918. His career WAR was 101.3. He was also an 11-time MLB All-Star, three-time National League MVP (2005, 2008, and 2009), and NL Rookie of the Year in 2001.

Kevin McGonigle Won AL Rookie of the Year

McGonigle also won the American League Rookie of the Year award at 21 years old, taking 28 of the 30 first-place votes. He was also an American League All-Star. This is a good start to his career. During his rookie season, McGonigle had a .278 batting average with 18 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with 12 stolen bases on 16 attempts. His on-base percentage was .376, his slugging percentage was .430, and his OPS was .806.

McGonigle’s WAR was 7.1 during his rookie season, which led all American League players. He is off to a good start for his MLB career. McGonigle has a chance to have a long and effective career like Pujols if he continues to make adjustments and get better.