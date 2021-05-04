Veteran TE Darren Fells to visit Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will be hosting an old friend for a visit later today.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Lions will be hosting veteran tight tend Darren Fells tonight. For fans who are wondering, Fells played in Detroit during the 2017 season:

During his lone season in Detroit, he caught 17 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games and 13 starts. He’s also suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

In 102 career NFL games, he’s amassed 123 receptions for 1,483 yards and 21 touchdowns.

