Veteran TE Darren Fells to visit Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will be hosting an old friend for a visit later today.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Lions will be hosting veteran tight tend Darren Fells tonight. For fans who are wondering, Fells played in Detroit during the 2017 season:

Veteran TE Darren Fells is visiting the #Lions tonight, source says. Coming off 11 TDs in two seasons with the #Texans (plus another in the playoffs), Fells is exploring a return to Detroit, where he played in 2017. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 4, 2021

During his lone season in Detroit, he caught 17 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games and 13 starts. He’s also suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

In 102 career NFL games, he’s amassed 123 receptions for 1,483 yards and 21 touchdowns.