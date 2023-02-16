Victor Martinez Joins Toronto Blue Jays Front Office as Special Assistant

Victor Martinez, the former designated hitter for the Detroit Tigers, has recently joined the Toronto Blue Jays' front office as a special assistant. This move comes as no surprise, as Martinez has a long-standing relationship with Blue Jays' executives Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins from their time together in Cleveland.

News: Victor Martínez has joined the #BlueJays front office as a special assistant. He has a strong relationship with Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins from their time together in Cleveland. @MLBNetwork @MLB @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 16, 2023

Why it matters

Martinez's appointment as a special assistant for the Blue Jays marks a significant development in his career after retiring from playing baseball in 2018. With his wealth of experience and insights, he will likely be a valuable asset to the Blue Jays' front office. The move also reinforces the strong bond that exists between Martinez and Shapiro and Atkins.

Victor Martinez is a highly respected and accomplished baseball player, having played in the MLB for 16 seasons.

As a special assistant, Martinez will be able to contribute his extensive knowledge of the game to the Blue Jays' front office.

By the Numbers

Martinez played 16 seasons in the MLB, with the majority of his career spent with the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers.

He had a career batting average of .295, with 246 home runs and 1,178 runs batted in (RBIs).

Martinez was a five-time All-Star and won the Silver Slugger award twice.

The Bottom Line

Victor Martinez's new role as a special assistant for the Blue Jays is a testament to his extensive knowledge of baseball and his strong relationships within the industry. The move also serves as a reminder of the importance of cultivating strong connections in one's professional life. We can expect Martinez to bring his expertise to the table in his new role, and we wish him all the best in this new chapter of his career.