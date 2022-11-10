Victor Reyes rejects assignment from Detroit Tigers

Earlier today, news broke that the Detroit Tigers had made a plethora of roster moves, including announcing that Victor Reyes had cleared waivers and had been outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. Well, According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Reyes has rejected the outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo, and he has elected free agency, rather than remaining in the Tigers’ system.

What’s next for former Detroit Tigers OF Victor Reyes?

By rejecting the assignment to Triple-A, Reyes is now a free agent and he can sign with any team that is willing to sign him.

During the 2022 season, Reyes batted .254 with three home runs and 34 RBIs in 315 at-bats with the Tigers.

Reyes was originally acquired by the Tigers back in 2017 via the Rule 5 Draft.

In five seasons with the Tigers, Reyes batted .264 with 16 home runs and 107 RBIs in 394 games.

We with Reyes the best of luck moving forward.