Victor Robles Flies Into Netting to Make INSANE Catch! [Video]

There are amazing catches, and then there are AMAZING catches. The catch that Seattle Mariners right fielder Victor Robles made on Sunday during a game against the San Francisco Giants is not only AMAZING, but it will go down as one of he best catches you will ever see.

Victor Robles Makes the Catch of the Year

As you can see in the video below, Robles chases down a fly ball before leaping up and catching the ball as he goes over the wall and into the netting before being flung back into the field of play.

OH MY GOD VICTOR ROBLES WITH ONE OF THE BEST CATCHES YOU’LL EVER SEE



pic.twitter.com/goapESbllP — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 6, 2025

The Aftermath

Unfortunately, despite making the catch, Victor Robles appears to have suffered a shoulder injury. Robles required medical attention, and he was removed from the game for further testing. We certainly wish him a speedy recovery.