Video captures sad moment when Tom Izzo informs Cassius Winston of Kobe Bryant’s death

The news of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s shocking death along with his 13 year old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash yesterday is hitting everyone hard, and Michigan State’s top player was no exception.

Cameras caught the moment that Cassius Winston found out about the horrible news as he was being told by head coach Tom Izzo after their 70-52 victory over Minnesota:

Tom Izzo tells Cassius Winston about Kobe. You can see Cassius ask “Kobe? Bryant?” Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/6SdBZ9iI0S — Daniel Cermak (@danielwc117) January 26, 2020

Winston’s shock and disbelief is surely no different than anyone else when they first heard the news. #RIPMamba