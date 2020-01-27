35 F
Video captures sad moment when Tom Izzo informs Cassius Winston of Kobe Bryant’s death

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The news of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s shocking death along with his 13 year old daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash yesterday is hitting everyone hard, and Michigan State’s top player was no exception.

Cameras caught the moment that Cassius Winston found out about the horrible news as he was being told by head coach Tom Izzo after their 70-52 victory over Minnesota:

Winston’s shock and disbelief is surely no different than anyone else when they first heard the news. #RIPMamba

Comments

