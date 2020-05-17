Video emerges of Buffalo Bills DL Ed Oliver being arrested

According to multiple reports that surfaced early Sunday morning, Buffalo Bills DL Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Now, a video has emerged of Oliver’s arrest.

Oliver is a player that many hoped the Detroit Lions would select in the 2019 NFL Draft, but instead, they selected TE T.J. Hockenson out of Iowa.