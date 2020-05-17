41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, May 17, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Video emerges of Buffalo Bills DL Ed Oliver being arrested

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions agree to terms with G Logan Stenberg

Don Drysdale - 0
According to JL Sports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a 4-year deal with rookie guard, Logan Stenberg. https://twitter.com/jlsports3/status/1262048109934399490?s=21 Stenberg was selected by the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

10 Most Dominant Detroit Championship Teams of All-Time

Don Drysdale - 0
As Detroit sports fans, we have been blessed with some amazing teams. Throughout the years, the Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, Lions (though no Super...
Read more

According to multiple reports that surfaced early Sunday morning, Buffalo Bills DL Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Now, a video has emerged of Oliver’s arrest.

Oliver is a player that many hoped the Detroit Lions would select in the 2019 NFL Draft, but instead, they selected TE T.J. Hockenson out of Iowa.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions agree to terms with G Logan Stenberg
Next articleFormer Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty describes what it felt like to punch Claude Lemieux

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.