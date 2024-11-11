fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
Detroit Lions

Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Sunday night, our Detroit Lions pulled off one of the most epic come-from-behind wins in team history as they defeated the Houston Texans on the road. Despite being down by 16 points at halftime, the Lions managed to complete a stunning comeback to win 26-23.

The Lions’ defense played a crucial role in the victory, stepping up when needed most. But it was kicker Jake Bates who delivered in the clutch, hitting a 52-yard game-winning field goal to move the Lions to 8-1 on the season

Brad Holmes

Following the game, a video emerged showing Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes celebrating the victory in what can only be described as pure elation. Holmes, seen yelling and celebrating with fans, was clearly overwhelmed by the incredible comeback and emotional win. The excitement was palpable as Holmes joined in the celebration, reflecting the relief and joy that swept over the Lions' organization and their supporters.

Holmes has been a key figure in the Lions’ resurgence over the past few seasons, and his passion for the team's success was on full display as he shared this unforgettable moment with the fans in attendance.

The video of Holmes losing his mind has quickly gone viral, as Lions fans celebrate not only the improbable victory but also the direction in which the franchise is headed under Holmes' leadership. With a win like this, the Lions have shown that they are a team built for resilience, and Brad Holmes is rightfully proud of the work his team is putting in.

As the Lions march toward the playoffs, one thing is clear: these Lions are far from done, and their passionate GM is right there celebrating every step of the way.

Dan Campbell Has Full Confidence in Kicker Jake Bates Following Game-Winning Kick
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
