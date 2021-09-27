Video emerges of Calvin Johnson begging Detroit Lions’ fans to stop booing Ford family [Video]

The halftime of Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens was supposed to be a special moment as Lions’ legend Calvin Johnson was being presented with his Hall of Fame ring.

But, instead, nobody really remembers anything Johnson said because they are too caught up in how loudly the fans at Ford Field booed Sheila Ford Hamp and the Ford family prior to him Calvin speaking.

While Shelia was trying to address the crowd to introduce Johnson, boos directed at the Lions owner and her family rained down from the stands.

Now, a video has emerged showing Johnson begging the fans at Ford Field to stop booing but they clearly did not.

Nation, was this the time and place to boo Sheila and her family?

Here's the Ford family getting booed at during Calvin Johnson's ring ceremony and Johnson signaling to the crowd to quiet down. Expert lip readers… what is being said between Calvin and his wife?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jYNRdggUBN — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 27, 2021