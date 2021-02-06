Video emerges of Calvin Johnson finding out he is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

by

Calvin Johnson is a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer!

The announcement was made on Saturday night and now a video has emerged showing the moment that Johnson found out he was in the Hall of Fame.

In nine seasons (135 regular-season games) with the Lions, Johnson racked up an astounding 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

During those nine seasons, Calvin made the pro bowl six times and was First-Team All-Pro on three separate occasions.

