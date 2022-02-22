Video emerges of Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah leaving Achilles injury in the dust

Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah is not quite “back” to where he was before he injured his Achilles, but it sure does look like he is on track to make a full recovery.

On Tuesday, Okudah took to Instagram to post a video to his story showing him running over mini hurdles.

As you can see, Okudah is looking pretty damn good considering he suffered his Achilles injury this past September.

Keep it up, Jeff!