in NFL

Video emerges of emotional moment between Matthew and Kelly Stafford after Rams advance to Super Bowl

14 Views 3 Votes

Matthew Stafford busted his ass with the Detroit Lions for 12 seasons but he was never able to even sniff a Super Bowl.

That all changed on Sunday night as Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams from a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit to win the game 20-17.

With the win, Stafford and his Rams teammates advance to the Super Bowl where they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the game, an emotional moment between Matthew and Kelly Stafford was caught on video.

Check it out.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

NFL Twitter reacts to Matthew Stafford going to Super Bowl