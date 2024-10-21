fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
Detroit Lions

Video Emerges Of Jake Bates Watching His Own Game-Winning Kick vs. Vikings

It was a thrilling conclusion to the Detroit Lions' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as rookie kicker Jake Bates delivered the game-winning field goal to secure the 31-29 victory.

Bates, who was almost out of football just 18 months ago, has made a remarkable journey to the NFL. After a standout season with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, he caught the eye of Lions GM Brad Holmes (and everyone else) and signed with the team prior to the 2024 season.

Following the game, the Lions' social media team captured an unforgettable moment. As Bates walked through the tunnel, they recorded him watching a replay of his game-winning field goal. The rookie kicker was all smiles, clearly excited about the moment. He was quick to credit his teammates, thanking his holder and snapper for their flawless execution.

This season, Bates has been perfect, having not missed a single field goal attempt so far. The Lions and their fans are hopeful that Bates' incredible hot streak will continue as they march toward their goals this season.

Jameis Winston Calls Out Browns Fans Following Injury To Deshaun Watson
Dan Miller Calls Jake Bates Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Vikings [Video]
