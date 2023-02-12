Merch
Video emerges of Jamaal Williams dancing with 97.1 The Ticket host’s grandmother

By W.G. Brady

If you have been following along with us this week, you are well aware that Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams has been having one heck of a time during his time down at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Williams has been doing interviews like it's his job, but now we have a real treat to share with you. In the video you are about to see below, a video has emerged of Jamaal dancing with the grandmother of a 97.1 The Ticket radio host.

Jamaal Williams dances with 97.1 The Ticket host's grandmother

On Saturday, Jake Riepma, who is a host on 97.1 The Ticket, tweeted out an epic video that he received from his 81-year-old grandmother. As you can see below, the video is of Williams dancing with Riepma‘s grandmother, who seems to be having a great time.

“Just received this video of my 81-year-old grandmother dancing on stage with @jswaggdaddy at @SuperBowl weekend … I’d say they’re enjoying their time in AZ — thank you @Lions for making it happen! Also, Jamaal Williams is a national treasure!”

