Video emerges of Juwan Howard celebrating with Chris Webber, Ray Jackson following Michigan’s win over Tennessee

No. 11 seed Michigan is going to the Sweet 16 for the fifth-consecutive season and former Wolverines Fab Five members Chris Webber and Ray Jackson were in the house to see it.

Following the Wolverines’ big win over No. 3 Tennessee, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard located Webber and Jackson and they all celebrated the win.

For the fifth-straight season, the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16 following a 76-68 win over No. 3 Tennessee.

It was not the prettiest performance by the Wolverines as they turned the ball over 15 times in the contest and gave up numerous uncontested layups to the Volunteers guards.

But when all was said and done, Hunter Dickinson dominated with 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Michigan outscore Tennessee 44-31 in the second half.

Up next for the Wolverines will be either No. 2 Villanova or No. 7 Ohio State.

