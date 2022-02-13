Video emerges of Kelly Stafford losing it the moment Matthew Stafford wins Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl Champion!
A year after being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford and his teammates came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.
Here is a video of Stafford’s wife Kelly the moment that the Rams won the Super Bowl.
The moment! Stafford wins his first #SuperBowl #Stafford #Detroit #Detroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/2pdr8TFTzM
— Hank Winchester (@hankwinchester) February 14, 2022
