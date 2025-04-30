Video Emerges of Mason Graham Receiving Prank Call at 2025 NFL Draft

Former Michigan star Mason Graham was targeted in a cruel prank call during the NFL Draft — but still heard his name called by the Cleveland Browns at No. 5 overall.

Just before his NFL dream came true, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was the victim of a mean-spirited prank that’s now going viral for all the wrong reasons.

A video circulating on social media shows a caller pretending to be Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, contacting Graham during the 2025 NFL Draft. The impersonator kicked things off by saying, “This is Kevin Stefanski, you want to be a Brown, buddy?”

Graham, ever respectful, responded, “Yessir.”

Then came the punchline — and not the good kind.

“Dumb fk. You’re a shty f**king clown,” the caller snapped before abruptly ending the conversation.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared the clip, noting that the voice belonged to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, who has not yet been identified.

Awful: Footage of Mason Graham being prank-called during the NFL draft has been released. The Bucs fan claimed to be Browns HC Kevin Stefanski:



Bucs Fan: “ This is Kevin Stefanski, you want to be a Brown buddy?”



Mason: “Yessir”



Bucs fan: “Dumb f**k. You're a sh**ty f**king… pic.twitter.com/0FfmvrWKM0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 30, 2025

Browns Draft Graham No. 5 Overall Despite Prank

Despite the tasteless call, Graham didn’t flinch. Hours later, the Cleveland Browns made it official, selecting the Wolverines standout with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The real Kevin Stefanski made the call that mattered.

Graham, one of the most dominant players in college football last season, now enters the NFL with extra motivation — and a growing fanbase who respects how he handled adversity with grace and maturity.