Video Emerges of Mason Graham Receiving Prank Call at 2025 NFL Draft

Former Michigan star Mason Graham was targeted in a cruel prank call during the NFL Draft — but still heard his name called by the Cleveland Browns at No. 5 overall.

Just before his NFL dream came true, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was the victim of a mean-spirited prank that’s now going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Mason Graham prank call NFL Draft

A video circulating on social media shows a caller pretending to be Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, contacting Graham during the 2025 NFL Draft. The impersonator kicked things off by saying, “This is Kevin Stefanski, you want to be a Brown, buddy?”

Graham, ever respectful, responded, “Yessir.”

Then came the punchline — and not the good kind.

“Dumb fk. You’re a shty f**king clown,” the caller snapped before abruptly ending the conversation.

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared the clip, noting that the voice belonged to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, who has not yet been identified.

Browns Draft Graham No. 5 Overall Despite Prank

Despite the tasteless call, Graham didn’t flinch. Hours later, the Cleveland Browns made it official, selecting the Wolverines standout with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The real Kevin Stefanski made the call that mattered.

Graham, one of the most dominant players in college football last season, now enters the NFL with extra motivation — and a growing fanbase who respects how he handled adversity with grace and maturity.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

