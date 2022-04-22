Video emerges of Miguel Cabrera telling Eric Haase’s kids about what matters in baseball

Miguel Cabrera may have gone 0-for-3 (with an intentional walk) with two strikeouts on Thursday but you would not know it by his actions after the game.

Embed from Getty Images

The reason why Miggy was in such a good mood after the game, despite not picking up hit No. 3,000 in his career, is because he and his Detroit Tigers teammates shut out the New York Yankees 3-0 on a beautiful day at Comerica Park.

Video has now emerged of Cabrera in the tunnel after the game talking to Eric Haase‘s kids and telling them what he cares about.

Take a listen as Miggy tells Haase’s kids that it is all about winning.

“We don’t care about numbers, we care about winning,” Cabrera said.

Damn right, Miggy!

WHOLESOME CONTENT: Miggy at 2,999 hits in the tunnel after the game with Eric Haase and his kids telling them “we don’t care about numbers, we care about winning.” pic.twitter.com/6sCJE6HS7l — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 21, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Thursday’s MLB DFS slate is a six-gamer that locks at 1:10 pm Eastern, but it does bring a handful of quality pitchers to the table. Which arms should we prioritize? numberFire’s Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing two studs and a value play at pitcher, optimal stacks, and a powerful offense that may go overlooked.

Each episode of The Solo Shot is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and TuneIn. To ensure you receive each episode right when it’s posted, subscribe to the numberFire Daily Fantasy Podcasts feed on any of the channels above. You can also download the episode by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. You can also download the episode by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. The podcast is available in video form on FanDuel’s YouTube page.