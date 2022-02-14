in NFL

Video emerges of pandemonium in Stafford suite as Rams win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions and nobody is more excited than former Detroit Lions QB turned ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky.

On Sunday night, Orlovsky, who is a close friend of Matthew and Kelly Stafford, was in the Stafford suite to watch Super Bowl LVI.

At the moment the Rams secured the Super Bowl win, Orlovsky was filming from the suite and as you can see, it was absolute pandemonium!

