Video emerges of the moment Michigan found out they made the NCAA Tournament

The moment Michigan found out they made the NCAA Tournament

As you can see below, the Michigan Wolverines were extremely excited to find out that they are in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament.

From Earlier:

The bracket has been revealed and the Michigan Wolverines now know their 2022 NCAA Tournament fate.

Just moments ago, the bracket was released and despite being on the bubble, Michigan has made the tournament as a No. 11 seed.

As you can see below, the Wolverines will be playing against No. 6 Colorado State in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Michigan soundly in as an 11-seed vs. Colorado State in Indianapolis on Thursday. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 13, 2022

Here is what Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard had to say following Michigan’s loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

“I’m not in charge of the selection committee,” Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said after the loss. “But I would say this: Our guys have put themselves in the position to have an opportunity. And I’m going to pray. The prayer ward is going to be open. I’m going to wait on Sunday with my players and see where the chips fall at the end. “But at the end of the day, you know, whatever is decided, I’m still proud of how this team, coaches, the Michigan family has been together.”

“And we talk about family, we don’t use that word loosely. But our family was challenged throughout the year, and I love how we have been able to stay connected through those times.”

Howard took responsibility for the loss, refusing to deflect blame elsewhere.

“It starts with me. I take full accountability. I’m never the one that’s going to deflect or point the finger,” Howard continued.

“I’m going to watch film and there’s going to be a lot of moments where I have a lot of disturbance in my sleep because I’m going to be playing every play on how I could have done better and what I could have done better to secure this victory for us.”

Nation, do you think the NCAA committee made the correct decision in regards to Michigan?