Monday, November 18, 2024
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Video Emerges Showing Alex Anzalone Revealing Devastating Injury

A video has surfaced showing Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone revealing the extent of his injury during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After suffering a forearm injury in the second quarter, Anzalone was seen on the sidelines, visibly frustrated.

status of Alex Anzalone Alex Anzalone compares Denver Broncos Alex Anzalone reveals what Dan Campbell told him

In the video, Anzalone can be heard saying, “It's broken,” as he gestures toward his wrist. This chilling admission has raised concerns about the severity of the injury, which led to him being escorted to the locker room for further evaluation.

While the Lions have yet to confirm the full extent of the injury, it appears that Anzalone's forearm may be broken, potentially sidelining him for an extended period. With the Lions holding a significant lead at the time of the injury, it is likely the team will take a cautious approach with Anzalone's recovery.

We will continue to provide updates on Anzalone's condition as more information becomes available.

Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone Suffers Injury Vs. Jaguars
Jameson Williams Shoots Out of Rocket for 64-Yard TD [Video]
