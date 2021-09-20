Video emerges showing out-of-shape Cleveland Browns fans brawling near outhouse

Leave it to fans from the state of Ohio to turn against each other during what should be a fun-filled tailgate.

That’s what happened on Sunday afternoon when a couple of out-of-shape Cleveland Browns fans brawled near an outhouse.

Watch as these two dudes embarrass themselves by throwing some of the lightest punches we have ever seen in a brawl.

Keep doing you, Ohio!

Note: Maybe they are upset about how trashy Ohio State has looked on the football field so far this year and that carried over into Sunday.

Can’t wait to go to an NFL game. pic.twitter.com/7321dIxVre — DD (@BarkingCarnival) September 19, 2021