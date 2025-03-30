Video Emerges Showing Whether Detroit Tigers Manuel Margot Was Safe or Out

You be the judge. Was Manuel Margot safe or out?

If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, you had the chance to see a play at the plate that caused many angry Tigers fans to flood social media to voice their opinions. The play took place in the top of the ninth inning with the Tigers and Dodgers tied 3-3.

SAFE!!!

As you will see in the video below, Tigers OF Manuel Margot, who started on first base, was waved around third base to score when Riley Greene roped a ball down the right-field line. Despite the ball beating Margot to the plate, he was initially called safe by the home plate umpire.

Manny Margot avoids the tag and scores the go-ahead run on this Riley Greene double! pic.twitter.com/69rCEFKb1q — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2025

Further Review Causes Outrage

After a lengthy review, the call was overturned, and Margot was ruled out, ending the inning. Following the call being overturned, Tigers fans flooded social media to voice their displeasure, claiming that there was no video evidence that clearly showed that Margot was out.

Video Emerges Showing Conclusive Evidence

Now, a video has emerged that shows that Margot was indeed tagged out before he reached home plate. Watch the video below, and you be the judge.