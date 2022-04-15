Video highlight recap from Detroit Tigers 4-2 win over Kansas City Royals

On Thursday night, the Detroit Tigers won their first road game of the season as they defeated the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-2.

On Thursday night, Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera moved three hits closer to 3,000 in his career but following the game, in which the Tigers won 4-2 over the Kansas City Royals, Miggy wanted to talk about his speed.

“Woooo,” Miguel Cabrera said. “Did you see that?! Speedy Gonzalez.”

Cabrera was referring to a play that took place in the second inning in which he tagged up from third base on a medium-depth fly ball and decided to challenge Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi’s throw beat Cabrera but Miggy made a great slide to the back of home plate, avoiding the tag of Royals catcher, Salvador Perez.

“That was hilarious,” Tigers starter Casey Mize said. “I’m trying to stay focused and I’m seeing that happen. It was really funny. And honestly, it was a huge play. And the three hits, too, just awesome.

“I’m just trying to focus every at-bat, every pitch,” Cabrera said. “Just don’t try to put pressure on myself and go from there. Just go out and make something happen.”

Heading into the 2022 season, Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera was 13 hits shy of 3,000 for his career.

Following Thursday’s win over the Kansas City Royals, Miggy picked up three more hits and he now needs just six more hits to reach the milestone.