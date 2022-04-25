Video highlight recap from Detroit Tigers series finale loss to Rockies

The Detroit Tigers had a golden opportunity to take a series against a solid team on Sunday but they were not able to get the job done as the Colorado Rockies walked away with a 6-2 win at Comerica Park.

Though the Tigers lost the game, the good news from Sunday was that SS Javier Baez was activated from the 10-day injured list and he was in the lineup.

Unfortunately, Baez went 0-for-4 in the contest. On the bright side, Robbie Grossman and Tucker Barnhart each picked up a pair of hits and the bullpen was solid, allowing just one run over 5 1/3 innings of work.

Youmans 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Stingley Jr. at No. 2?

I have been doing NFL mock drafts for more than 20 years and this is one of the toughest few drafts to predict, but these are my best guesses for how Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft will play out:

1. Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

It would not be a surprise if the Jaguars pounce on a different defensive end or one of the top offensive tackles instead of going with the so-called safe pick in Hutchinson, who’s -200 to be No. 1. I’m not sold on Hutchinson and doubt Jacksonville is either, but I’ll play it safe with the odds-on favorite. If Hutchinson falls, he’s not going far because Detroit would draft him next.

2. Lions: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

This would be a shocker, but it’s Detroit, so expect an oddball move. A corner offers little to no value with a pick this high, yet the Lions took Jeff Okudah third overall in 2020. Stingley is a different player and probably a better prospect. It’s worth taking a shot on Hutchinson at %plussign% 220 to go No. 2.

3. Texans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Rumors around the league indicate Walker could go No. 1 instead of Hutchinson. Houston has a lot of needs, starting with rebuilds to the offensive and defensive lines. If Walker is available, the 6-5, 272-pound Bulldog is probably the highest-rated player on the Texans’ board.

4. Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Jets have more pressing needs than a corner, but “Sauce” could be their next Darrelle Revis, the team’s first-round pick in 2007.

5. Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

With the Giants and Jets each holding two top-10 picks, this draft should be in New York rather than Las Vegas. This franchise has an affinity for edge rushers and this pick would be cheered by Giants fans. Before injuries sidelined him last season, Thibodeaux was widely considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

6. Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Carolina’s desperate need for a quarterback is unlikely to get addressed here with Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis – a trade for a veteran like Baker Mayfield makes more sense. Expect the Panthers to take an offensive tackle or trade down.

