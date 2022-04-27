Video highlights (and lowlights) from Detroit Tigers circus-like loss to Twins

If you happened to stay up until the conclusion of Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, you probably wish that you had A) Gone to bed early or B) Put on a Seinfeld re-run.

Embed from Getty Images

Both of those options, and plenty of others, would have been exponentially better than watching the circus-like debacle that unfolded in Minnesota.

Unfortunately, the Tigers blew a 4-3 lead (which they had thanks to a 3-run bomb from Javier Baez) as they turned into the Bad News Bears on the final play of the game.

Here are the highlights (and lowlights) from the Tigers’ 5-4 loss to the Twins on Tuesday night.

NFL Draft: 10 Rookies Who Can Make an Immediate Fantasy Football Splash

I’m not sure about you, but all the talk I hear about this draft is that there’s no “star power.”

Sure, last year’s NFL Draft had five first-round quarterbacks, but the five combined for exactly zero playoff wins and zero division titles. We love big-name rookie quarterbacks on draft night, but they’re rarely the first-year players who impact winning.

If you’re a fantasy football fan, you should hold this opinion — this draft is absolutely stellar. Several impact college position players will transition to the NFL, and some are coming off absurd, do-it-all efforts on college teams that weren’t very good overall.

There’s not a standout stud like Ja’Marr Chase, but I have 10 guys — five wide receivers, two tight ends, and three running backs — who I’ve had my eye on due to their insane production in college football daily fantasy last season. A few of them are getting slept on while others are well-known commodities.

Let’s break them down.

Wide Receivers

Drake London, USC

If I didn’t know any better, I’d have guessed Drake London was a 5’9″ slot receiver.

From a college DFS perspective, his results closer mirrored Cooper Kupp‘s more so than the 6’4″ possession receiver he profiles to be in the NFL.

London saw a whopping 15.1 targets per game on a depleted Southern Cal offense. That was third in all of FBS. He was their do-it-all swiss army knife — just as Kupp is for the Rams.

Amazingly, despite being limited to just eight games, London scored seven times. That’s closer to the Mike Evans comparison you’ll see tossed around given their frames. He also broke the 1,000-yard mark (1,083) with pedestrian quarterback play.

Given his evaluation from scouts of elite hands and ball skills, London’s future would be incredibly bright on a high-powered offense as a big red-zone threat.

Personally, I’d like to see the Jets give Zach Wilson a bigger body to work next to Elijah Moore, so London could be a perfect fit to Gang Green with one of their first-round selections.