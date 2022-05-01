Video highlights of Detroit Tigers 5-1 win over Los Angeles Dodgers

The Detroit Tigers needed a win in a big way on Saturday night and it was not going to be easy as they were taking on arguably the best team in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the Tigers were able to get the job done as rookie pitcher Beau Brieske (5.0 IP 3H 1ER) and the bullpen (4.0 IP, 1H, 0ER) held a very good Dodgers offense to just one run.

As far as hitting goes, the Tigers racked up 10 hits, including three from Austin Meadows and two from both Javier Baez and Jeimer Candelario.

Here are the video highlights from Saturday night’s 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 5

With the 2022 baseball season getting revved up, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long formats.

Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.

Tyler Anderson, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roster Percentage: 23%

Given how prolific the Los Angeles Dodgers offense is, owning any piece of their starting rotation is one that makes sense.

Tyler Anderson has grabbed a rotation spot (for who long, no one knows), and he’s been very solid so far this year. In 12 2/3 innings pitched, he’s whiffed nearly a batter per inning (12 strikeouts). He’s been impressive to start 2022, posting a 0.87 WHIP this season.

Anderson has always been a strong ground-ball pitcher, and 2022 is no exception. He’s logged a 54.5% ground-ball rate and hitters are having a tough time squaring him up (6.1% barrel rate).

If you need some pitching help, think about Anderson.

Eric Hosmer, 1B, San Diego Padres

Roster Percentage: 43%

Just like we all thought, Eric Hosmer would be leading major league baseball in batting average this season, right?

Yea, no way.

It’s true though — he’s logged a .415 batting average on this season, including a whopping 1.072 OPS mark on the year.

While it seems unlikely that Hosmer is a long term investment, given the plethora of corner infielders at their disposal in Jake Cronenworth and Luke Voit in the mix, ride the hot streak while you can.

