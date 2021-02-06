Video of Charles Woodson finding out he is in the HOF will bring tears to your eyes

by

On Friday night, it was announced that former Michigan legend and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following the announcement, ESPN released a video (via the Raiders) of Woodson finding out that he is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

This is perfection.

