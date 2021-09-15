Video of Dan Orlovsky revealing his secret talent goes viral

Just when you thought you knew somebody!

Not only can former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky analyze football games with the best of them but as you are about to see in the viral video below, he can also bark like a dog.

Take a look as Mina Kimes talks Orlovsky into revealing his secret talent for the world to see.

Paul Rochon of the Sports Carnage Podcast describes this perfectly. “This is the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen in my life!”

guys I think I discovered @danorlovsky7’s greatest talent pic.twitter.com/QCk6e6OCeG — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 14, 2021