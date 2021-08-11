Video of Detroit Lions assistant Duce Staley Mic’d Up shows why he will be a head coach

by

The moment Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hired Duce Staley to be his assistant head coach and running backs coach, I said that Staley would not be with the Lions for very long.

The reason I said that, and continue to believe it, is because it is just a matter of time before he is hired to be a head coach.

On Wednesday, the Lions released a video of Staley Mic’d Up during a recent practice and it shows exactly why he is someday going to be a very good head coach.

Check it out.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.