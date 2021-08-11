Video of Detroit Lions assistant Duce Staley Mic’d Up shows why he will be a head coach

The moment Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hired Duce Staley to be his assistant head coach and running backs coach, I said that Staley would not be with the Lions for very long.

The reason I said that, and continue to believe it, is because it is just a matter of time before he is hired to be a head coach.

On Wednesday, the Lions released a video of Staley Mic’d Up during a recent practice and it shows exactly why he is someday going to be a very good head coach.

Check it out.

Any time they turn the lights on, it's on.

Any time we hit the lines, it's on.

That's the mentality. We had Duce Staley mic'd up as #LionsCamp took to @FordField 🎙 pic.twitter.com/1DzENeI2Wm — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 11, 2021