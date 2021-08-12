Video of Ernie Johnson’s powerful message to Alabama players goes viral

Inside the NBA on TNT host Ernie Johnson delivered a heartwarming and inspiring message to the Alabama Crimson Tide during a practice session earlier tonight.

Johnson, who was invited to do so by coach Nick Saban, spoke of his adopted Romanian son who currently is battling muscular dystrophy, and the positive effect that he’s had on those around him.

Johnson then invited the Alabama players to do the same:

“That heart for another runs deep,” Johnson said. “Where you can lock eyes with a teammate and say, ‘I would do anything for you. I would do anything for you.'”

The full inspiring speech can be seen below: