Video of Liberty QB Malik Willis’ act of generosity goes viral

This is certainly one of those “feel good” type stories that will leave everyone who sees it smiling.

The NFL Scouting Combine is underway right now in Indianapolis, and Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis has gone viral for an act of kindness off of the field.

He was captured on video helping out someone less fortunate on the streets of the city, reaching into his own suitcase and giving the man a piece of clothing:

Was having lunch yesterday and saw one of the Combine guys helping out someone on some hard times…@malikwillis being great even when nobody is watching. How can you not be a fan of this guy? pic.twitter.com/BmFzUM66NU — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) March 3, 2022

Willis stated yesterday that he believes that he should be the first quarterback taken in this year’s NFL Draft, though also explained that he isn’t the one to make those decisions.

“I don’t make those decisions,” he said. “I hate that for me.”

“[Teams] always are going to let you know how big your position is,” he continued. “I mean, you’re the face of the franchise, literally. You’re the face of the city. So, you’ve got to understand everything that comes with that and making sure you’re doing all the right things and making sure you’re doing your job.

After transferring from Auburn to Liberty, Willis threw for 2,857 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and rushed for 878 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

“I feel real good about explaining [the plays], and I feel real good about my understanding of the game,” he said. “… When you’re prepared, it’s not really stressful. It’s not a situation where you feel like you’re under pressure. I just feel like I was doing what I was supposed to do.”

Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft saw Willis fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be needing depth at the quarterback position following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, with the No. 20 overall selection.

“Somebody’s always going to think [you’re] trash,” Willis said. “That’s just the way the game goes. It is what it is. I’m going to just keep on going. I’m not playing for their approval.

“The only one I have to prove it to and respect is God. I’m playing for an audience of one, and I don’t really care too much what he and she say.”

