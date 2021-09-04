Video of ‘Mayonnaise’ fan at ESPN’s College GameDay goes viral

If you happened to tune in for ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, you may have seen one of the most disgusting things of all time.

But, even if you were not watching the show live, you may have seen the now-viral video of a fan pouring mayonnaise all over himself and then rubbing it in as if it were a lotion.

This probably seemed like a great idea at the time but now this dude gets to spend the remainder of his day with mayo caked all over him!