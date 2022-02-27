Video of Steph Curry’s insane pregame shooting routine goes viral

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Steph Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball with his penchant for nailing triples.

And prior to tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, the world was treated to yet another example of how casually he knocks down shots from distance.

We really don't know how to even describe this.. .. other than suggesting you watch Steph and the @warriors host Dallas at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/leiDlNtVzR — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2022

Earlier this season, Curry hit the 3,000th triple of his career, overtaking Ray Allen for the most all time. As it currently stands, Curry ranks 4th all time in NBA three-point shooting percentage.

Of course, with several seasons left in his career, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Curry could surpass the 4,000 mark.

“Like I’ve said it’s been a long week from our last home game against Portland where the realistic talk of ‘could it be tonight?’ started,” Curry told Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike after hitting the historic mark in December. “I think that hyped up the environment every time I stepped foot on the floor, every shot I took. I was trying to stay in the moment, try and play my game. Obviously, I was hunting 3s and defenses were trying to take it away and I wasn’t shooting it well. But I was really enjoying the pursuit because 2,974 three’s over 12 1/2 years … a lot of work has gone into it, there’s been a lot of support along the way in my life from the time I even started playing basketball.

“To have that moment where I get to kind of unleash my emotions and celebrate it was pretty special. I talked to Ray [Allen] last week about what it was like for him. He tried to put it into words, but there was no better feeling. I appreciate so much [Madison Square Garden] and the fans here for honoring that moment with me and paying respect for basketball history because that meant a lot to me.”

