Video shows A.J. Hinch berating umpire after being ejected

The Detroit Tigers picked up their second straight win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday but they had to do so without manager A.J. Hinch, who was ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Hinch was not too happy with how home plate umpire Jansen Visconti was calling balls and strikes to OF Robbie Grossman on Sunday and Hinch eventually stormed out of the dugout to let Visconti know exactly how he felt about his strike zone.

Here is the video:

A.J. Hinch explains why he was so upset

Following the game, which the Tigers won 7-3 at Comerica Park on a beautiful Father’s Day, Hinch spoke to reporters and explained why he was so upset.

“I didn’t like the call on Robbie, below the zone. It was a ball,” Hinch said. “The next call was kind of borderline, but whether he went or not, it’s irrelevant if we don’t miss the first call. That’s why you have to stay locked in on every pitch. It puts him in a hole where that can happen. That’s what I said from the dugout and that was the initial conversation. Then when he points at our players in our dugout, I can’t stand for that. You cannot elevate things from the umpire. Jansen normally doesn’t do that, but he didn’t like the dugout. He should point at me and not point at my players.”

Happy Father’s Day, everyone!

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Tigers fans have been lied to

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

