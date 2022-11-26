Video shows Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards getting off bus in Columbus

Video shows Corum and Edwards getting off the bus in Columbus

Will Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards play on Saturday against Ohio State? Reports surfaced earlier this morning that both Corum and Edwards are expected to go, though neither is 100% heading into The Game. When players are not expected to play, they generally do not travel with the team for a road game. That’s why the video we are about to pass along is great news for the Wolverines and their fans.

Just moments ago, Michigan Football released a video that shows both Corum and Edwards getting off the bus in Columbus prior to their matchup vs. Ohio State.

Corum is expected to play on Saturday after injuring his knee a week against Illinois, while Edwards is also expected to play, though he is dealing with a hand injury.

If both Corum and Edwards are able to play and be key contributors against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines’ chances of winning goes way up.

Nation, what is your final score prediction for today’s game?