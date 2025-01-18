fb
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Detroit Lions

Video Shows Dan Campbell Arriving At Ford Field For Matchup Vs. Commanders

As excitement builds for the Detroit Lions' Divisional Round playoff game against the Washington Commanders, a video surfaced showing head coach Dan Campbell arriving at Ford Field in preparation for the big game.

In the clip, Campbell, known for his intense energy and leadership, walks into the stadium with a focused demeanor, ready to lead his team in one of their most important matchups of the season. Fans quickly took to social media to share the video, fueling anticipation for what is sure to be a thrilling playoff atmosphere in Detroit.

Campbell has built a culture of grit and resilience within the Lions, and his presence as the team prepares to take on the Commanders only adds to the hype surrounding Saturday's game. As the Lions look to advance further in the playoffs, all eyes will be on Campbell and his squad as they aim to make a run at the NFC Championship.

