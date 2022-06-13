Video shows Derek Jeter telling young boy he will turn him into a Michigan fan

Derek Jeter is known for being a Hall of Fame shortstop who played for the New York Yankees but most also know that he is a big fan of the University of Michigan.

During a recent golf tournament, Jeter was teeing up for a shot when a young fan wearing a Wisconsin Badgers shirt said, “Come on, Derek.”

As you will see in the video below, Jeter immediately turned to the young boy and said, “Thank you” before saying that he was going to turn him into a Michigan fan.

“I’m going to turn you into a Michigan fan,” Jeter said before adding, “I’m just playing.”

Jeter then proceeded to hit his shot before going over and giving the young boy a fist bump.

Check it out.

Derek Jeter really hasn’t changed even a little bit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xxe4n4R3Zb — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 13, 2022

Derek Jeter always has been and always will be a Michigan man

Jeter, as you may already know, played prep baseball for Kalamazoo Central Central High School and he actually signed his letter of intent to play college baseball at the University of Michigan.

This, of course, was before Jeter was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 6 overall pick in the 1992 MLB Draft.

Back in 2014, prior to a game with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Jeter told reporters that coming to the Wolverines was a real possibility but he thinks he made the right decision by going pro with the Yankees.

“Coach Freehan and me, we had a great relationship,” Jeter said before Tuesday night’s (Aug. 26) game with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “He and (assistant coach) Ace Adams. I wanted to come to the University of Michigan and that was a real possibility.”

“That was the team I always wanted to play for,” said Jeter, who had dreamed of being the Yankee shortstop as a young boy. “… I think I made the right decision.”

Yep, we think he made the right choice too.

