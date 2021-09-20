Video shows Houston Texans HC David Culley making dumbest decision in NFL history

Ok, as fans of the Detroit Lions, we have certainly seen our share of bad coaching decisions, including taking the wind in overtime.

But what you are about to see could be even worse than that.

The decision took place early in the second quarter after the Houston Texans had gained 13 yards on 3rd & 15 but the Cleveland Browns were offsides. Instead of accepting the 5-yard penalty and having a 3rd & 10 play, Texans HC David Culley declined the penalty and punted on 4th & 2.

This is absolutely amazing.

Nation, is this dumber than taking the wind?

