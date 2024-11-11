fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
Detroit Lions

Video Shows Jake Bates Watching His Game-Winning Kick vs. Texans

W.G. Brady
After a thrilling 52-yard game-winning field goal in the Detroit Lions victory over the Houston Texans, rookie kicker Jake Bates had a moment to reflect on his clutch performance. The Detroit Lions media department caught up with Bates as he was heading to the locker room following the game, as they often do with the star of the game.

In typical fashion, the media team handed Bates an iPad to watch the replay of his big kick. As shown in the video below, Bates couldn’t help but smile as he relived the moment when he drilled the 52-yarder to seal the victory for the Lions.

The excitement and joy were evident on his face, as Bates took in the massive moment that will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of his rookie season. What a way to start making a name for yourself in the NFL!

