On September 12, 2021, in the Detroit Lions‘ first game of the regular season, CB Jeff Okudah suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the injury, Okudah’s aunt picked him up from Ford Field and he was not able to hold in his emotions.

“She’d never really seen me cry before,” Okudah said told reporters back in June. “I just had big hopes for that last year. That day I was really down. It kind of felt like I was living a nightmare.”

Video shows Jeff Okudah's insane vertical jump while holding 60 pounds

Fast forward to the present and Jeff Okudah cannot wait to get back onto the field with his Lions teammates.

“I’ve thought about that question for a long time,” Okudah said. “Best way to describe it is I’m going to be ready when it’s time to be ready. I’ll be confident I’ll be ready when it’s time to be ready.”

When asked about Okudah’s progress during OTAs at the beginning of June, Lions head coach Dan Campbell emphasized how important it is that Okudah continues to grow mentally.

“We’re not worried about Jeff’s movement skills,” Campbell said. “Like, he’s going to be able to move. You watch him, with his footwork and the things that he’s doing, he can do all that.

“That is real important right now, is just continuing his growth mentally and him being able to get the walkthrough reps and just to get the film study. Those things are big for him right now. So, it’s good to have him here, to have him available to do that. When the time’s right, to go full speed when we get him in camp, he’ll be ready.” On Saturday, a video was posted by the Explosive Mechanics Instagram account showing Okudah leaping 29 inches in the air while holding a 30-pound weight in each hand. Check it out.

@jeffokudah jumping 29 inches in the air while holding 60lbs. Oh yeah, he tore his Achilles 307 days prior to this video being released. @Lions #OnePride pic.twitter.com/r5P0HXqRRl — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) July 17, 2022

Yep, Jeff Okudah sure does look ready to go for the Detroit Lions!

