Video shows Juwan Howard consoling Tennessee player following Michigan’s upset win

Following Michigan‘s 76-68 Round of 32 matchup vs. Tennessee, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was going through the handshake line when he noticed Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler crying.

Watch as Howard takes the time to hug and console Chandler, who was overcome with emotion following the heartbreaking loss to the Wolverines.

This is pretty awesome.

