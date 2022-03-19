Video shows Juwan Howard consoling Tennessee player following Michigan’s upset win

Following Michigan‘s 76-68 Round of 32 matchup vs. Tennessee, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was going through the handshake line when he noticed Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler crying.
Watch as Howard takes the time to hug and console Chandler, who was overcome with emotion following the heartbreaking loss to the Wolverines.
This is pretty awesome.
Juwan Howard showing love to Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler after Michigan's win over the Volunteers 💙@CBSSports | #MarchMadnesspic.twitter.com/YGBsqnBN4i
— FanSided (@FanSided) March 20, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings